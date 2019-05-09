Video: Suspects sought in armed robbery of Sprint store in East Mount Airy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for help tracking down two suspects wanted for robbing a Sprint Store in East Mount Airy.

It happened Monday morning just after 8:30 a.m. at the store on the 7200 block of Crittenden Street.

As an employee was opening the store, police said one of the suspects came in and forced the employee to his knees.

Armed with a gun, the suspect then took the employee to an office where he took $42 out of a safe.

Investigators said a second suspect was acting as a lookout outside.

The employee was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
