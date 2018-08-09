Terrifying video has surfaced of a 16-year-old girl being pushed off a bridge more than 30 feet high in Washington, just northeast of Portland.
That teen's mother says her daughter suffered five broken ribs, a punctured lung and could have been killed.
Now the teen's mother is asking whoever pushed her daughter to come forward. Deputies say they're now investigating.
