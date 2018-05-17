VIDEO: Tires slashed in Newark, Delaware neighborhood

Watch raw video from the Action Cam at the scene of tire slashings in Newark, Del. on May 17, 2018. (WPVI)

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Several residents of a neighborhood in Newark, Delaware awoke to find their tires slashed.

The vandalism happened early Thursday morning in the 800 block of Hillside Road.

At least seven vehicles were targeted. All we parked in residents' driveways.

Newark police officers arrived after 8 a.m. and were still taking reports from victimized vehicle owners after 11 a.m.

Investigators are working to track down the person or persons responsible.

