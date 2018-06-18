VIDEO: Train derailment leads to explosion, emergency evacuations

EMBED </>More Videos

No one was injured in the explosion, but officials went door-to-door in a one-mile radius asking people to evacuate. (Viewer photos WEHT/ABC)

PRINCETON, Ind. --
A train derailment led to an explosion and emergency evacuations Sunday evening in Indiana's Gibson County.

No one was injured in the derailment, which occurred at approximately 7:19 p.m. local time in Princeton, ABC News reports.

CSX Corporation, which operated the train, released a statement.

"CSX is working closely with local firefighters and other first responders to assess the situation, and the safety of the community and everyone on site is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan," the statement reads.

CSX confirmed that the train's loaded cars were carrying propane.

A press release from the Gibson County Sheriff said that the evacuation applies to those within a one-mile radius of the crash. Officials went door-to-door to inform those affected. The order remained in place Monday morning, according to WEHT.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
train derailmentexplosionevacuationu.s. & worldIndiana
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Show More
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
More News