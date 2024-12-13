100-year-old former nurse continues to donate blood to American Red Cross

100-year-old Blanche McKee had a long career as a nurse and continues to help save lives by donating blood.

100-year-old Blanche McKee had a long career as a nurse and continues to help save lives by donating blood.

100-year-old Blanche McKee had a long career as a nurse and continues to help save lives by donating blood.

100-year-old Blanche McKee had a long career as a nurse and continues to help save lives by donating blood.

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania -- 100-year-old Blanche McKee, has been donating blood for most of her life and has no plans to stop.

The former nurse was born and raised in Iowa before moving to Pennsylvania. She worked for many decades as a doctor's assistant in an OB GYN practice.

When she moved into Freedom Village at Brandywine, she thought of starting up a blood drive for its residents and employees. That tradition has lasted a quarter-century.

Now, the American Red Cross periodically brings a blood drive to the campus in Coatesville. Just a few weeks ago, McKee was one among roughly 30 donors to participate.

Watch the video above to hear her story in her own words.

To get involved and donate blood this holiday season, visit the American Red Cross website.