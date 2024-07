Action News morning's very 1st editor, Keith Proctor, retires after 36 years

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News is celebrating a member of our morning team for a long career at 6abc.



Keith Proctor is retiring after 36 years.



He was the very first editor on the morning shift, back when it was only 15 minute segments.



Keith is a dedicated professional, a loving father and an entrepreneur who will keep busy with his "side hustles" now that he doesn't have to set his alarm so early.