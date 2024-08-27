Back-to-school tips: Generating meaningful conversations with children

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the first time for many students returning to the classroom as a new school year begins and it will be a whirlwind of a day -- especially for younger kids.

The first day of school will be filled with learning new faces, new names and remembering what time to get to lunch and recess.

As a parent, we always want to know all the things about their day, but some kids aren't always so open and transparent.

Maybe they struggle to articulate it.

Action News caught up with Dr. Nika Fabienke, who is an educator and senior director of curriculum for ABC Mouse. She spoke about how you can have a meaningful conversation with your kids once they get out of school.



She suggests there's a better way than that classic parent question: "How was your day?"

