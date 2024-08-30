6 ABC's: Why are some rainbows hard to see?

It's time again for "6 ABC's", where we answer your kids' most burning questions.

It's time again for "6 ABC's", where we answer your kids' most burning questions.

It's time again for "6 ABC's", where we answer your kids' most burning questions.

It's time again for "6 ABC's", where we answer your kids' most burning questions.

It's time again for "6 ABC's", where we answer your kids' most burning questions.

Our next question comes from a curious 6-year-old in Penn Valley, Montgomery County.

"My name is Mason and I want to know why a rainbow is sometimes hard to see."

Lucky for you Mason, we didn't have to go far to find an expert to answer your question.

Our own scientist and meteorologist Brittany Boyer helped us out.

You can see her explanation in the above video.

Send a video to 6abc

We want to help answer your kids' questions.

Send a quick 15 to 20-second video of their question to 6abc.com/Share

Make sure they introduce themselves and say where they are from and we will help them learn the 6 ABC's together.