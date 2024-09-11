Work underway to take down barriers, fences near presidential debate site in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Work is already underway to break down the security perimeter around the National Constitution Center after the ABC News presidential debate.



Crews are still removing fencing and barriers in an effort to reopen the area around the site. The process will take hours to complete.



Only when they are done will vehicular and pedestrian traffic return to normal around Old City and Independence Mall.

PennDOT has temprorarily closed the I-676 EB ramp to the Ben Franklin Bridge again Wednesday morning.

No eastbound traffic may cross the bridge until further notice, according to a post by the Delaware River Port Authority.

