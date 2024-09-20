6abc's: Why do cheetahs have spots?

In our segment called "6abc's", we answer your kids' questions!
Our next question comes from Rylee in Montgomery County.
She wants to know: why do cheetahs have spots?
We went down to the Happiest Place on Earth - Animal Kingdom at The Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida - for the answer!
Get the answer in the above video.
