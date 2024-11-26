How to handle election politics over Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and while it's the most unifying of all American celebrations, many people may be in their feelings about how to keep harmony with loved ones who voted for the opposing side.

The first tip from experts: set boundaries

Paul Kessleman says as a guest, it's ok to politely excuse yourself. If the conversation takes a turn, just say you feel uncomfortable talking about a particular topic.



Mental health experts also recommend sticking to neutral topics and surrendering the idea that you're going to convince a family member to change their mind.

Therapists say that bonding over family traditions is one way to find common ground.



Bottom line: there is value in coming together over the holiday.



