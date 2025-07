Local city makes Top 10 list for most entrepreneurial cities in America

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware is known for beaches and banking, but according to a new ranking by web hosting company, GoDaddy, Wilmington is also a hub for small business breakthroughs.

It was ranked 7 on GoDaddy's Top 10 list of Most Entrepreneurial Cities in America for 2025.

See what makes Wilmington such a great place to launch and grow a new business, like The Szczerba Group.