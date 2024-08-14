8-year-old in Philadelphia raises money to buy Taylor Swift tickets with lemonade stand

She spent days outside, even in 90-degree heat, just to see her favorite artist, Taylor Swift, in concert.

She spent days outside, even in 90-degree heat, just to see her favorite artist, Taylor Swift, in concert.

She spent days outside, even in 90-degree heat, just to see her favorite artist, Taylor Swift, in concert.

She spent days outside, even in 90-degree heat, just to see her favorite artist, Taylor Swift, in concert.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 8-year-old girl worked all summer selling lemonade across Philadelphia to achieve her dreams.

She spent days outside, even in 90-degree heat, just to see her favorite artist, Taylor Swift, in concert.

On Tuesday, she found out her hard work had paid off, and her dreams were coming true.

Not only that, but she would be traveling overseas to see the pop icon.

Action News had the honor of being there for the girl's big moment.

Photojournalist Dave Edwards has more on the heartwarming story in the video above.