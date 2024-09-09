Here's the woman behind the scenes making the presidential debate in Philadelphia happen

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc has been working side-by-side with ABC News around the clock over the last several weeks to make Tuesday's historic presidential debate a reality.

Among the hard workers who have been tirelessly planning is ABC News Director Lily Olszewski.

She's the woman who will be behind the buttons, sending images to every home across the country as the debate takes place.

6abc spoke with her about the upcoming event, and she said the significance of it is not lost on her in the slightest.

"This is part of the historical record and I know the importance of this debate for this coming election. We saw in the last debate that it changed the course of history," Olszewski noted.

She says production crews have been conducting rehearsals and will continue running through it all right up until the debate goes live at 9 p.m.

'The ABC News Presidential Debate | Race for the White House' will air September 10 at 9 p.m. It will air on ABC and stream on 24/7 streaming network ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu.