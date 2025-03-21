America on Wheels Museum showcases the nation's history with cars

The "America on Wheels" Museum in Allentown, Pa. takes a close-up look at the country's unique role in the evolution of the automobile.

The "America on Wheels" Museum in Allentown, Pa. takes a close-up look at the country's unique role in the evolution of the automobile.

The "America on Wheels" Museum in Allentown, Pa. takes a close-up look at the country's unique role in the evolution of the automobile.

The "America on Wheels" Museum in Allentown, Pa. takes a close-up look at the country's unique role in the evolution of the automobile.

Allentown, Pa -- The "America on Wheels" Museum in Allentown, Pa. takes a close-up look at the country's unique role in the evolution of the automobile.

The museum highlights key moments, including the first American-built car from 1891, which once drove the streets of Allentown. Interactive exhibits, like a kid's garage with lift buttons, engage younger visitors. The museum emphasizes the rich history of American car culture, showcasing how each era contributed something unique, as well as some of its most iconic designs.