Back-to-school tips: Transition for pets

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The start of the school year is an anxious time for children and pets.



Action News reached out to the Veterinary Emergency Group in Philadelphia for advice on how we can make it easier and safer for our four-legged friends.

Vets recommend placing animals in a crate or surrounding them with a gate to keep them away from harm:



They also advise keeping crayons and markers away from your pets because they say ingesting them can lead to a blockage in the GI tract.



