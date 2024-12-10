Muhammad Ali's Legacy in Art

Renowned fine artist Mark Dickens and Muhammad Ali's daughter, Khaliah Ali, team up for new art project to honor the legacy of the legendary boxer.

Deer Lake, Pennsylvania -- When artist Mark Dickens set about to create a new art project focusing on Muhammad Ali's life, legacy, humanitarianism and spirit, he knew he had to get up close and personal to the people and places he was connected to. That brought him to Fighter's Heaven, Ali's training camp and sanctuary while preparing for his greatest boxing matches.

Located near Deer Lake, Pennsylvania, the haven is a few hours from Philadelphia and New York. It is the space where Ali trained for many of his greatest fights including the Thrilla in Manilla and the Rumble in the Jungle. He spent many months here in preparation for those fights and more.

Touring the grounds is a chance for the Abu Dhabi based Dickens to connect to the personal space the boxer inhabited while training for his greatest fights.

He says, "This is what makes the work very personal. What we're doing is asking people that knew Ali or were inspired by him to express what they meant to them in their lives."

While touring Fighter's Heaven, Dickens will be speaking to people who Ali knew and touring the grounds with them. And that includes, Ali's daughter Khaliah.

She says, "I like to tell people, I've learned this profound lesson that we live through our good deeds and the love that we left behind here on earth. So, for me, it's as if he never dies. He's living through all of his good deeds, through all the wonderful relationships of the people who are in this room today."

And they both hope that will come across in the artwork.

The 15 paintings, representing the 15 rounds of a boxing match should be completed sometime in 2025. There will also be a work made just for charity.

Fighter's Heaven has been preserved as a museum space and education center dedicated to educating visitors about the legacy and life of Muhammad Ali.

For more information on visiting Fighter's Heaven and to keep track of the art project you can visit https://www.fightersheaven.com.