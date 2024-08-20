HEROtini Mocktail Challenge takes over area bars in campaign to save lives

Be a hero. Take the pledge. The John R. Elliott Hero Campaign for Designated Driving is a nationwide movement to save lives.

SOMERS POINT, New Jersey -- A new drinking trend is taking over area bars and taverns, and it doesn't involve alcohol.

They're called mocktails; non-alcoholic beverages made to look and taste just like the real thing.

It's also the summer centerpiece of a new way to promote the HERO Campaign, helping people make the pledge to be designated drivers.

The Elliott family created the idea.

While sitting down for an anniversary dinner one night, Bill Elliott and his wife Muriel came up with the concept of holding a contest for the best tasting mocktail, a non-alcoholic drink that can as be tasty as a regular cocktail but containing no alcohol.

It's the perfect drink for designated drivers who still want to hang out with their friends at a bar or party.

They called them HEROtinis.

In 2024, twenty-seven area bars and casinos are participating in the 2024 HEROtini Mocktail Challenge. They are creating the delicious beverages for a contest where flavor connoisseurs can vote on their favorite mocktail.

Bill Elliott explains, "The hero designated drivers are the real life of the party. He or she is the one that enables you to have fun and still be safe. We're not against drinking, but nobody wants to get into an accident, injure anybody or be hurt themselves. Have fun but be safe."

Concoctions like Strawberry Mokjito, Tame Tiki, Nada Guava Lava and Greg's Mango Lemonade fill the menu lists alongside the regular alcoholic offerings at various New Jersey bars and casinos this summer.

Designated drivers can be a lifesaving decision for many. The Elliott's know firsthand the importance of the hero who safely gets their friends home.

In 2000, just weeks after graduating from the Naval Academy, Bill's son, John, was killed by an intoxicated driver on his way home.

"There's not a parent alive who doesn't share that nightmare of the night they might get a knock on the door like we did," Bill says.

Thanks to Bill Elliott's tireless work and the cooperation of so many bars, restaurants and casinos across the area, The Hero Campaign has grown into a nationwide movement. According to their website, more than 100,000 motorists have taken the pledge to promise to use a designated driver or become one for their friends.

He says he's not against having a good time, but the mission of the Hero Campaign is seeing to it that bar patrons can have fun responsibly, by taking the Hero pledge and serving as a designated driver for their friends.

"We think that mocktails are becoming more popular. We think that a lot of people are choosing not to drink alcoholic and party with their friends, enable people to be a part of the party.

"The message is continuing to grow in popularity. It's not a warning, so much as an invitation to do the right thing. That's what our son was, he was a leader by lifting people up. And we hope that's what we're doing as well."

To vote for Greg's Mango Lemonade and support the Hero Campaign, please visit their website.