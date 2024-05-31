That new car look: Vinyl wrapping transforms customization business

LONG ISLAND -- Car wrapping has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry trend over the last decade or so.

Vinyl wraps are now used for things like paint protection, advertising or simply customizing your car with a look like no other. The flawless fit can give any vehicle a bumper-to-bumper transformation.

Phenomenal vinyl on Long Island is leading the way in the ever-expanding market. Services range from minor detailing to complete vehicle wraps.

Owner Mark Friedman says every idea is a possibility.

"It doesnt matter how bizarre or outrageous some of the concepts are. The vision can include an array of colors, decals, graphics, images they want to see on their vehicles. We can print on the vinyl really anything and everything they could ever want," according to Friedman.

The shop uses a digital configurator to help designers and customers experiment, simulate custom looks and visualize the final product before physically applying the wrap.

The application process is especially methodical. Wrap Envy Academy lead trainer Matthew Wolynski says, "You have to hone your skills and you have to have a lot of patience."