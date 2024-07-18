Century plant blooms at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa.

KENNETT SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Something very special is blooming at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa. right now.

The rare century plant only flowers once every few decades.

The 36-foot-tall plant in the Silver Garden is bursting through the greenhouse.

"In its native habitat, it could take up to 100 years to grow to flower. But here at Longwood Gardens, ours is a rockstar you could say, living life pretty large," said East Conservatory Manager Karl Gercens.

