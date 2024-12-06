The Birthplace of the American Railroad is spreading Holiday Cheer

Honesdale, Pa -- Honesdale, Pa is home to Americas very first commercial steam locomotive, the Stourbridge Lion. Today, that same train line is used to spread holiday cheer in the Poconos with Santas Christmas Tree Express. " This would be our ninth year," says sales consultant, Jeffrey Hiller. "And what we've noticed a lot of the people, it becomes a family tradition." Visitors board the train for a half hour scenic ride along the Lackawaxen River on historic train cars to a Christmas Village. "You'll go in and out through the woods along the river, and then you show up at our 18 acre property," says Hiller. At the village, kids can visit with Santa and families can pick out their perfect Christmas tree. The train then takes families, along with their tree back to Honesdale.