The stars of Hulu's 'Deli Boys' dish on their new show

NEW YORK -- The stars of Hulu's newest show "Deli Boys" imbued the series with feelings and anecdotes pulled from their own lives; for Saagar Shaikh, working in a deli was an experience he knew well.

"I grew up in a deli, in a convenience store. My dad has worked in one my whole life and he has owned one for the past 25, 26 years," shared Shaikh, who plays one of the two protagonists, Raj Dar.

"You learned how to use the little tag guns to put the prices on things?" Asif Ali, his co-star who plays his on-screen brother, Mir Dar, asked.

"Oh yeah, I've been doing that since I was seven," Saagar answered.

"Deli Boys," the Onyx Collective comedy series, tells the story of two pampered Pakistani American brothers who find out their convenience store-magnate father wasn't who they thought he was after he dies unexpectedly.

The brothers inherit a life of crime they never knew they would be a part of, while simultaneously trying to come to terms with their Baba's secret life.

"Onyx, they want to help marginalized, underrepresented communities," Shaikh said of his experience working with content brand Onyx Collective.

"They're not explanation stories," added Ali.

"Let's tell a story and the characters just happen to be, in our case, brown. They were champions of us the whole way." Shaikh recalled.

The 10-episode show, created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner, features an all-star cast that additionally includes Poorna Jagannathan, Brian George and Alfie Fuller.

"My favorite part of being on set was working with incredible talents, being on a set where it was just comedy first," Ali recalled of the filming experience.

Check out the video above to hear more from the stars of "Deli Boys" and stream all episodes now on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish, Hulu and this station.