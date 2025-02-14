View from the bus as Jalen Hurts hoists Lombardi trophy
Friday, February 14, 2025 4:10PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We were there as the Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade began on Friday, and QB Jalen Hurts took a moment to hoist up the Lombardi trophy for the crowd.
