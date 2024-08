Former track star leaves California to tackle his dreams on Temple University football team

In the world of college athletics, players change teams all the time. But for recent Temple University transfer student Ashton Allen, this transition is a big one.

But for recent Temple University transfer student Ashton Allen, this transition is a big one.

He spent three years as a star sprinter on the University of Southern California's track team.

Now, he's playing wide receiver in the City of Brotherly Love, and he's incredibly fast.

Back on the East Coast, Allen says he's finally tackling his dreams.

Ducis Rodgers has more in the video above.