Fort Delaware is believed to be a Haunted Fort on an island

Fort Delaware, on Pea Patch Island, was once a prison for Confederate soldiers. Now there are reports of ghostly hauntings.

DELAWARE CITY. Delaware -- Nestled on Pea Patch Island is Fort Delaware, a historic Civil War-era site, offering a unique blend of living history and ghostly intrigue.

To get to the fort, visitors embark on a ferry ride, followed by a tram ride to the front gates.

Although the fort has never seen battle, it is mostly known for being a prison that once housed 33,000 Confederate prisoners.

Staff in period costumes provide an immersive experience of life in the past.

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, paranormal tours led by the Diamond State Ghost Investigators invite guests to uncover potential hauntings.

Participants report eerie encounters, from footsteps to shadowy figures, including a ghostly figure named Susan in the kitchen.

Proceeds from these tours support the fort's preservation.

And since the inception of the paranormal adventures in 2009, they have raised over 2 million dollars for the fort.