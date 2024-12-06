24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Early American history comes to life at The Old Barracks Museum

ByMatteo Iadonisi Localish logo
Friday, December 6, 2024 6:56PM
Early American history comes to life at The Old Barracks Museum
At the Old Barracks Museum, historical interpreters take you on a tour through the times before, during, and after the American Revolution.

TRENTON, New Jersey -- At the Old Barracks Museum, historical interpreters take you on a tour through the times before, during, and after the American Revolution.

The building was first constructed in 1758 during the French and Indian War as a place for British soldiers to quarter during the winter.

The building's purpose was 'revolutionized' multiple times between then and the early 1900s, when it became a museum.

The Old Barracks Museum is open on Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10:00am-5:00pm and hosts various events throughout the year.

Watch the video above and visit their website to learn more.
https://www.barracks.org/

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW