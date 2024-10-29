'Rock n' Roll Playhouse' offers kid-friendly music shows for the whole family

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On this edition of One Tank Trip, Action News went to a show meant for the whole family.

'Rock n' Roll Playhouse' is a series that lets children experience live music in a true concert setting.

The bands perform music from one artist and provide activities for the kids. There's also food and drinks for everyone!

Action News recently dropped in on a show at the Ardmore Concert Hall, where the band played all the greatest hits from the Grateful Dead.

Ardmore is under an hour away from Philadelphia.

Action News Photojournalist Ian Doerty has more on the exciting event in the video above.