Shady Maple Smorgasbord in Lancaster County offers largest buffet in the U.S.

EAST EARL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One this edition of One Tank Trips, Action News took a ride to Lancaster County on an empty stomach, which is exactly how visitors should go.

The Shady Maple Smorgasbord is touted as the largest buffet in the United States.

It was voted the USA Today Reader's Choice Award for the best buffet restaurant. The buffet is known for its home-cooked meals with old-world charm.

Hungry visitors can get a taste of just about anything at the vast buffet!

Shady Maple is located in East Earl, Pennsylvania, which is less than an hour and a half from Philadelphia.

