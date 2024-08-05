Philadelphia Magazine's 2024 Best of Philly Winners

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This is a monumental year for Best of Philly. It's the 50th anniversary of the issue, with 215 winners across six categories:

The magazine's writers and editors work on the issue all year long, drilling down on the nitty-gritty of the city.

Along with this year's winners, there's a two page homage called the Philly Phifty, a Hall of Fame for Best of Philly winners over the past half century, with people like Dawn Staley, Quinta Brunson, Will Smith, and Jim Gardner and places like Reading Terminal Market, John's Roast Pork & John's Water Ice.

