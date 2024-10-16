93-year-old veteran records priceless memories for students

'Pop-Pop' Heath has videotaped priceless memories from the sidelines of students' sporting events for nearly 40 years.

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania -- Korean War veteran Robert Pop-Pop' Heath dedicates his free time to videotaping sporting events for local students.

At the end of the season, he burns discs for students to take home as a keepsake of a special time in their lives.

Over nearly 40 years, he's been able to capture his own children, grandchildren, and now great grandchildren.

Heath has been honored by students, friends, family, and faculty over the years.

He has created a scholarship fund in his name, and has been awarded the namesake of the New Hope-Solebury Athletic Hall of Fame.

