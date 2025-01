Rockwood Museum offers a trip back to 19th-century America

Built in 1851, it's a grand tour of the lavish Rockwood Museum in Delaware.

Built in 1851, it's a grand tour of the lavish Rockwood Museum in Delaware.

Built in 1851, it's a grand tour of the lavish Rockwood Museum in Delaware.

Built in 1851, it's a grand tour of the lavish Rockwood Museum in Delaware.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Take a step back to 19th-century America for this week's One Tank Trip.



Built in 1851, it's a grand tour of the lavish Rockwood Museum in Delaware.

It's the former home of Wilmington native Joseph Shipley, where his love of architecture and landscaping created a captivating experience for anyone to enjoy.

The museum is located on Shipley Road in Wilmington.

Action News photojournalist Tom Kretschmer has the story.