Exclusive: Gerry talks about dating after 'The Golden Bachelor,' Joan and the Kardashians

NEW YORK CITY -- This week on "Playing the Field," it's a bit of a blast from the past as the first "Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner joins Ryan Field, Jen Matarese, and Gina Sirico in a new exclusive interview. They ask him why he decided to go talk to Joan. Did he just want to check in? Was he hoping to rekindle a flame that was put out too early? Also, we find out where things stand with him in his dating life. He also talks about his relationship with the Kardashian family!

Then, it's onto the recap! Joan had two one-on-one dates and one group date. She makes some deeper connections with Pascal and Jonathan, and also some men we haven't seen much of so far pop to the top of her list. We'll have to see if they continue their connection next week.

Finally, we'll tackle that shocking promo for next week. Could it really be true? Does Chock leave?

