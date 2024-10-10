Jack talks about living in Bachelor Mansion and his call with Susan

NEW YORK CITY -- This week on "Playing the Field" Ryan Field and Jen Matarese interview Jack Lencioni about his time on "The Golden Bachelor." Gina Sirico from KABC has jury duty so we hope she's back with the team soon! Jack talks all about getting to know Joan, the camaraderie with the other guys in the house, and experiencing Bachelor Mansion. One thing is for sure, he knows how to have a good time! So, what is Jack up to now, and would he want to be a part of any future Bachelor franchise shows?

Then, Ryan and Jen recap Joan's fourth episode. This week she goes on one big group date where the men "bare all" and two one-on-one dates! Jordan goes ice skating with Joan while Guy gets to spend some time in the kitchen with her. Also, we break down the drama with Chock having to leave the show briefly. The good news, he returns and Joan seems very happy that he came back.

