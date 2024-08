People in need can receive clothing assistance from 'The Wardrobe'

For people in poverty or transitioning out of it, The Wardrobe is around to provide clothing assistance for job interviews, employment and general wear.

EXTON, Pennsylvania -- 'The Wardrobe' is aimed at providing clothing to those who may not have the ability to get it themselves.

By participating in the program, people can receive some clothing for free based on their needs.

They focus on high-quality clothing so that people have proper attire to wear for job interviews and special occasions.

Some new developments were made in the last year, as they merged with "Wings of Success" and they added a new location in the Exton Square mall.