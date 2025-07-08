Therapy dog gets farewell sendoff on last day at work

It was a day to remember as a therapy dog named, 'Skye,' said goodbye after over 1,000 visits to Absecon Public Schools.

ABSECON, New Jersey -- By putting one paw in front of the other, a therapy dog named, 'Skye,' has helped students reach for his namesake for nearly a decade.

Skye, as well as his furry friend, Hope, have helped hundreds of students find their calm in the classroom. They have also helped students during reading lessons and counseling.

After over 1,000 visits over the years, Skye has finally retired.

Students bid Skye a fond farewell during a tradition known as the 4th-grade clap-out. This is a coming of age moment in which students at H. Ashton Marsh Elementary make the transition across the halls to Emma C. Attales Middle School.

To learn more about the therapy dog program at Absecon Public Schools, visit their website.