New Jersey couple restores tornado-torn home and farm

After an EF-3 tornado ripped through Hoagland Farm, the community helped them rebuild better than ever.

MULLICA HILL, New Jersey -- It was September of 2021 when an EF-3 tornado touched down in Mullica Hill.

In its wake, the Hoagland family vowed to rebuild the tattered parts of their home and their long-standing chrysanthemum garden.

And with the help of friends, family, and neighbors, they blossomed.

Now, Hoagland Farm on Mullica Hill Road is preparing for its peak season, and sells mums from their driveway with an honor system.