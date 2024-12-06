The Brandywine Museum of Art has been home to a holiday railroad display since 1972

A new exhibit at the museum is called the Wonderful World of Wyeth Miniatures. It features the vintage toys, dollhouses and art projects.

Chadds Ford, PA -- Since 1972, The Brandywine Railroad model scale railroad offers children and adults of all ages a dazzling experience.

It features 2000 feet of track as the O-gauge trains rumble across valleys, into tunnels, through cities, factories and farms. Animatronic and moving carnival rides and the holiday exclamations of Santa are there too.

Trying to find all the surprises is what delights visitors as they peer overhead into the mountain villages and tiny towns from above.

There are cities, appearances by Santa, fireworks, a drive-in theater and this year a special boxcar featuring a campfire and some weary travelers.



The temporary display, the largest in the area, has to be removed and stored after the holidays are over due to spacing restraints at the museum.

It's a feat that Senior Railroad Specialist Paul Hoerner loves to complete in time for the season.

"This is my 37th year with the railroad and second year as the head senior railroad specialist. We are just so thankful that we get to be a part of those people's holiday traditions. We get to see that experience of them walking in, faces lighting up and the kids going wow!"

Down the hall, the latest exhibit at the museum also features scale model trains and plenty of other surprises for the holiday crowds.

The Wonderful World of Wyeth Miniatures features the actual dollhouses, toys, trains and art projects that the famous Wyeth family would provide for their little ones around the holidays.

That exhibit features a standard gauge and N gauge display featuring tinplate cars and a merry-go-round.

The railroad display and Wyeth miniatures exhibit is open through January 5th.