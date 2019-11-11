Vietnam veteran killed in hit-and-run crash in Norristown, Pennsylvania

Family members of the victim at the scene tell us this was a hit & run that killed 67 year old Samuel Jackson, a disabled veteran. He was a Marine who served in Vietnam. @6abc https://t.co/Y7J3APpL8D — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) November 11, 2019

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A disabled Vietnam veteran was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Norristown, Pennsylvania on Sunday night, according to the victim's family.It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Astor Street near Oak Street.Police arrived to find the injured victim in the street.The 67-year-old man, who family members identify as Samuel Jackson, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.Family members say Jackson was a Marine who served in the Vietnam War.Jackson was reportedly getting into his gray sedan to move to a different parking space in front of his home when he was struck by a red Ford Focus."Come forward-- like this is our brother. He did not deserve this. If it was an accident, it was an accident. Just to run somebody down and not stop to see if they were ok? Who does that? He's not a dog, he was our brother," said Samuel's sister, Peggy Jackson.Anyone with any information is asked to call the police.