It was an emotional gathering to remember a third grader who died suddenly at a Philadelphia elementary school Friday.If only for a second, the boy's heartbroken father and mother smiled thru their grief as 9-year-old Hasoun Pressley was remembered fondly by 100 friends and relatives who gathered in front of Hartranft Elementary School Monday night.Hasoun collapsed suddenly and unexpectedly at the school last Friday from an unknown medical condition that his family didn't want to talk about. They much preferred to talk about how Hasoun lived."And we just have to think about the good times with Hasoun because the boy was happy. He wanted us to be happy," said family friend James Alexander.Jhasir Reese said he was very close to his cousin."And he touched my heart, I was like, 'What are you going to be when you get older?' He says, 'A doctor.' I said, 'Are you going be a doctor? You're going to help me when I get injured?' He said, 'Yeah, I love you bro,'" said Jhasir. "He was like a best friend to me."Although it's unclear what difference it would have made, some family remembers are upset that there was no nurse at the school that day."They just need medical attention on these schools though, more nurses, but the nurse wasn't there though," said Hasoun's uncle, Kareem Pressley. "This ain't about nothing but the nurse wasn't there."In a final act of remembrance, the crowd let loose dozens of white and blue balloons, swept away by the autumn breeze.Hasoun Pressley was Tiffany Harris and Rasheem Pressley's one and only child.Funeral arrangements are pending.