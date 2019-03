EMBED >More News Videos Teen couple killed in Wilmington shooting identified. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 6pm on March 11, 2019.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Community members in Wilmington, Delaware held a prayer rally after two teenagers were shot and killed earlier this week.Police say Janiya Henry and Christian Coffield, both 17 years old, were found dead inside their home on West 26th Street.Investigators say they were shot Monday morning.No arrests have been made and there's no known motive.On Tuesday night, outside of the home, the community called for an end to violence.They also collected diaper and baby items for the young couple's 3-month-old baby.