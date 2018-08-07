Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father

Family and friends remember girl killed by her father as reported during Action News at 11 on August 7, 2018.

A gut-wrenching outpouring of grief Tuesday night as family, friends, and teachers held a vigil tonight to remember 7-year-old Kayden Mancuso.

Police say the young girl was killed by her father, Jeff, in a murder-suicide at his Manayunk home amid a contentious custody battle.

Kayden lived most of the time with her mother in Pennsbury Township and would have been entering 2nd grade at Edgewood Elementary in Morrisville, where tonight's vigil was held.

Her aunt remembered Kayden as great at softball, singing, dancing, and giving hugs.

"We're here tonight wish we were here for a recital but we really appreciate everybody here showing up as a community," said

Counseling will be made available at the school tomorrow and Thursday.

