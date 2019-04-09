Vigil held for father, son killed in Chester apartment fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5237817" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two dead, one injured following Chester fire. Bob Brooks has more on Action News at 6 p.m. on April 7, 2019.

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Family and friends gathered Monday evening to remember a father and son killed in an apartment fire in Chester, Delaware County.Pisietta Arrington stood at the center of the crowd. She lost her brother Ralph Freeman and 7-year-old nephew James in the fatal fire 24 hours earlier."I want my brother back so bad," Arrington said.Candles, cards and now tears line the sidewalk.James' mother Khadijah Comeger said, "I just want them to come back."The father and son were inside the 200 block of Concord Street in Chester when it went up in flames.Four-year-old Jeremiah was the only survivor."They have him sedated because of his age and the smoke inhalation that he suffered, but he's in good care at CHOP," said the 4-year-old's grandmother, Michelle Cooper.Residents said police and fire investigators served search warrants late Monday to check other apartment units in adjacent buildings."They actually went inside today to find out if there was illegal electric that was in the building," said resident Maleeka Wade.While one resident claimed investigators found illegal wiring, it's not immediately clear what sparked the raging inferno.