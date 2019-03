An emotional vigil was held in Upper Darby to remember a six-year-old girl hit by a car and killed on Friday.Her name is Jennifer Portillo, and on Sunday, friends gathered to embrace her mother and father as they mourn their unspeakable loss.Police say the driver hit Jennifer as he tried to park in front of Rudy's Tavern on the 7100 block of Marshall Road.The driver stayed at the scene.Charges are pending.