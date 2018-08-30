Vigil held for man killed at Hunting Park SEPTA stop

Grieving family and friends gathered for a vigil at the SEPTA stop where a man was murdered in Hunting Park.Fifty-five-year-old Barry Parks was shot at 6th Street and Erie Avenue, while waiting for the bus early Tuesday morning.Police say an armed man tried to rob him of his backpack.Mourners cried out "We love you, Barry," as they released balloons into the air, in his memory.The search for his killer continues.------