Vigil held for man killed at Hunting Park SEPTA stop

EMBED </>More Videos

Vigil held for man killed at Hunting Park SEPTA stop. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on August 30, 2018.

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --
Grieving family and friends gathered for a vigil at the SEPTA stop where a man was murdered in Hunting Park.

Fifty-five-year-old Barry Parks was shot at 6th Street and Erie Avenue, while waiting for the bus early Tuesday morning.

Police say an armed man tried to rob him of his backpack.

Mourners cried out "We love you, Barry," as they released balloons into the air, in his memory.

The search for his killer continues.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect arrested for model's murder in Ardmore, Pa.
Man critical after being shot in Port Richmond
Deptford police investigate road rage incident involving possible gunfire
Eagles prepare to face Jets in last preseason game
DA: Man convicted of killing cop as a teen should be eligible for parole
Early dismissal for Philly students again Thursday
SEPTA train catches fire at Glenside Station
AccuWeather: Not As Hot and Humid Today
Show More
Referee suffers brain injury after being punched by coach
Fmr. Eagles LB Mychal Kendricks charged with insider trading, released by Cleveland Browns
Homeless man suing couple over $400,000 GoFundMe campaign
Tractor-trailer crash in New Jersey blamed on road rage
Meek Mill surprises North Philly students with new backpacks
More News