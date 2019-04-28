PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Friends, family and community members gathered Saturday night to honor the Philadelphia mechanic killed by gunfire.
They called for an end to the violence outside Michael Gleba's auto body shop on Benner street in the Wissinoming section of the city.
It was there he was found shot to death on April 11.
Police said Gleba was caught in the crossfire as two rival groups, fought over drugs and fired at least 15 rounds.
Eric Smith and Shabazz Sweets were arrested for murder.
Vigil held for mechanic killed in crossfire
