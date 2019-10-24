Family, friends gather to remember mother killed while crossing street in Tioga-Nicetown

Heartache brought on by the memory of the tragedy that unfolded at the scene nearly a week ago.
It was Friday evening when Khalilah Plowden, "Lil," as she was known to her friends, and her fiancé, Ray Hooks, were struck by a driver as they crossed the road.
Family said the couple was on their way to a relative's birthday party.
Action News was there as police investigated the harrowing scene.
Debris littering the road, and a car with a broken windshield and damage to the front bumper.
Police say both were rushed to the hospital, Plowden died from her injuries.
The lone driver stayed on the scene after the collision and at the moment is not facing any charges, according to authorities.
"She's just a wonderful person. She was just the best person you can ever be with," said uncle Steven Plowden.
Grieving family members said they don't want her death to be in vain.
Khalilah Plowden’s son spoke at the vigil.— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) October 23, 2019
His sister was also in attendance but was too distraught to speak.@6abc pic.twitter.com/u6qUayHskK
"We all decided to gather here in memory of her and in hopes to advocate for getting some speed cushions put out on Hunting Park because it's very dangerous," said cousin Stephanie Blakeney.
Plowden leaves behind three children.
Her 11-year-old, Safee, briefly spoke at the vigil.
"I'm thankful for everybody that's here. I appreciate the concern and love," he said.
The community there to remind him and the family they aren't alone.
"Everybody out here loves you and is here for you," said a relative.
Family said Plowden's fiancé is still recovering after the surgery.
The investigation in the crash is ongoing.