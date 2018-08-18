Vigil held for murdered mother in Holmesburg

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Saturday night in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia, family, and friends lit candles and shared memories of 37-year-old Linda Rios Neuby.
Her closest friends called her Jeannie and were not surprised that dozens turned out for her vigil.
Erica Lugo, Neuby's friend said, "I'm not surprised because she's an amazing person and she touched everyone's heart that she was around, everyone loved her.
Friday police say Neuby let her estranged husband into her home in the 4000 block of Meridien to visit their 4-year-old twins.
Police say that's when her estranged husband, Haywood Neuby murdered her before shooting himself.
The twin girls got out safely.
Many who knew the couple for years are coming to terms with the violent deaths.
Nitasha Rivera said, "A full tragedy, a total and utter loss on both sides. It's going to be difficult."
Police say they were called to the home once in June for a verbal argument. No charges were filed.
Neuby was beloved in City Hall where she worked as the Director of Human Resources for City Council.
Tonight several members of the city council spoke about their colleague and friend who spent twenty years there.
Those closest to Neuby say the vibrant mother left a lasting impression on everyone she met.
"It just brings it full circle and shows how one life touched so many other lives and the impact she had not only at work, outside of work.The friendships she had and how everyone looked up to her," added Rivera.
Her twin daughters are with a family friend.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.
If you or someone you know needs help, call the Philadelphia Domestic Violence Hotline at 866-723-3014.
It's open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and is confidential.
