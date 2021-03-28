Vigil held for Bucks County, Pa. woman found dead in Miami hotel room

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WPVI) -- Residents in Miami Beach, Florida held a vigil on Friday night to honor a Pennsylvania woman who was found dead inside a hotel room earlier this month.

Christine Englehardt, of Richboro, Bucks County, was found dead on March 18. Investigators say she was drugged and raped by two men.

On Friday night, publicist Nick D'Annunzio organized a vigil to honor the memory of Englehardt, according to ABC affiliate WPLG. D'Annunzio never met Englehardt, but he said the news of her death really affected him.

"Christine is everyone's daughter, sister, girlfriend, best friend, and my heart breaks for her family," D'Annunzio said.

Surveillance cameras from the Albion Hotel on James Avenue show Englehardt with the two men around 1 a.m. that morning.

Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, both of North Carolina, were arrested and charged with sexual battery and burglary. They are currently being held without bond. The men are also accused of stealing her cell phone, cash and credit cards once Englehardt was unconscious, according to a judge.

"Miami Beach, we have blood on our hands. This type of crime should not be happening in our community," said D'Annunzio, who is the founding partner at TARA, Ink., a public relations agency that specializes in fashion, beauty, hospitality, and entertainment.

Englehardt is a graduate of Council Rock High School North and was a manager at Jules Thin Crust Pizza in Newtown, Pennsylvania.
Investigators believe Englehardt made contact with the suspects in a restaurant. One investigator said that a court surveillance video shows the suspects holding the victim up and that the video made it clear she was unable to consent.

Investigators believe the suspects gave the victim a green pill to drug her.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner tells Action News that Englehardt's cause of death is "pending further studies and investigation."

If investigators find the pill that led to her death, the suspects could face manslaughter or murder charges.

