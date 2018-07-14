Vigil held for Sean Schellenger near Rittenhouse Square

Devastated family and friends clung to each other during a vigil Saturday night for 37-year-old Sean Schellenger.The victim of Thursday night's deadly stabbing at 17th and Chancellor.Those closest to Schellenger say, the former Penn State football player was a successful real estate developer, the CEO of Streamline, who wanted to strengthen Philadelphia neighborhoods.His friend, Carol Serena said, "He decided to look at areas that you want help and support, and he solicited funds from people and convinced them these are the areas in Philadelphia that needed attention."Just hours earlier, police arraigned and charged murder suspect, 20-year-old Michael White.In early reports investigators believe Schellenger got out of a vehicle to move traffic along Chancellor around 11 p.m. when White delivering food on his bike came through.An argument ensued and White pulled a knife from his backpack and stabbed Schellenger.The victim later died at Jefferson University Hospital.White turned himself into police Friday night with the help of a local church.There his family defended him saying, the college student told them Schellenger and two other men were having a dispute with another driver.Whites' relatives say the men were heavily intoxicated and turned on him as he was trying to get through.One cousin, Larry White said, "From there, my cousin was spat on in his face and it was a difficult situation for my cousin to walk away from. He felt like he was being racially targeted."Serena added, "I have heard is people are making racial connotations about that night and I will not stand for that. He was not that person. I feel horrible for that young man because you know what that night, two people's lives got lost, not just Sean's, Michael white will never ever get back in life again."There is another vigil for Schellenger on Sunday.White remains in jail, charged with murder and possession of an instrument of crime.------