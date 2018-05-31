VIGIL

Vigil held for South Philly teen shot to death near his home

Vigil for Ryan Dillon in South Philadelphia, as seen on Action News at 10 p.m, May 30, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Many tears were shed during a Wednesday night vigil in South Philadelphia for a 17-year-old boy who was shot and left for dead.

Family and friends of Ryan Dillon gathered around the shooting scene at the 400 block of Hoffman Street.

Police said the 17-year-old Furness High School junior was shot near his home last Friday night and later died at the hospital.



Ryan would have turned 18 in two weeks.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

