Many tears were shed during a Wednesday night vigil in South Philadelphia for a 17-year-old boy who was shot and left for dead.Family and friends of Ryan Dillon gathered around the shooting scene at the 400 block of Hoffman Street.Police said the 17-year-old Furness High School junior was shot near his home last Friday night and later died at the hospital.Ryan would have turned 18 in two weeks.A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.------